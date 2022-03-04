Village Ice Cream to donate all of Sunday's ice cream sales to support Ukraine

A popular Calgary-based ice cream maker, now with five shops, will be donating all of its ice cream sales this coming Sunday to support the people of Ukraine.

Village Ice Cream announced the initiative on social media, stating that one of the store's owners arrived in Canada from Ukraine in 2013 and still has family in the country.

"My parents, twin brothers, sister-in-law, and nephew live in Ukraine," said Tetiana, who owns Village Ice Cream alongside her husband Billy Friley. "One of my brothers is in the Ukrainian Armed Forces, fighting for his country. The rest of my family is reluctant to leave their home, frightened of being stranded in the sea of people seeking refuge, just like millions of other Ukrainian families.

"All my thoughts are with Ukraine now, and I am so scared to read the news in the morning, scared to lose cell phone connection with my family and friends, scared that I am not doing enough.

"Please bring your family and friends to Village this Sunday for a treat, knowing that 100% of what you spend at Village will go to help care for the millions of Ukrainians that desperately need our help and support."

In addition to the ice cream sales, Village Ice Cream will also accept donations for the Canada-Ukraine Foundation, an organization that is supplying medical and humanitarian support to Ukraine during the invasion.

For more information on the initiative, including Village Ice Cream locations and hours of operation, visit Village Ice Cream.