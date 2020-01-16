CALGARY -- The Village of Cereal, its foreman and the caretaker of an area campground have been fined after pleading guilty to charges of improper application of a pesticide.

Each pleaded guilty to one count involving the improper application of strychnine under the Pesticide Sales, Handling, Use and Application Regulation.

The Village was fined $5,000 plus a $750 victim surcharge, while foreman Kenneth William Rude and campground caretaker Darcy Gene Olds were fined $2,500 each, plus a $375 victim surcharge.

Olds pleaded guilty to a different count under the same regulation involving the improper application of an industrial solvent.

All other charges against the three were withdrawn and they each have until Feb. 28 to pay the fines.

The charges came after two dogs became sick and died in July 2017 after a family made a trip to Cereal, which is about 300 kilometres east of Calgary.

The dog’s owners said at the time signs were put up advising a liquid had been sprayed on baseball diamonds to decrease the gopher population, but there was nothing indicating that it was 'toxic' or 'poison.'

Toxicology tests done on one of the dogs came back positive for strychnine.