Village of Lake Louise under boil water advisory
CTV News Calgary
Published Tuesday, August 20, 2019 9:01AM MDT
Residents of the village of Lake Louise and visitors are being asked to boil their water as a precautionary measure following a weekend water main break.
According to the Lake Louise Fire Department, there are concerns regarding the turbidity within tap water.
Water should be boiled for a minimum of two minutes prior to:
- Consumption
- Brushing teeth
- Washing fruits and vegetables
- Washing dishes
Parks Canada has not provided an estimated date for the lifting of the advisory.