Residents of the village of Lake Louise and visitors are being asked to boil their water as a precautionary measure following a weekend water main break.

According to the Lake Louise Fire Department, there are concerns regarding the turbidity within tap water.

Water should be boiled for a minimum of two minutes prior to:

Consumption

Brushing teeth

Washing fruits and vegetables

Washing dishes

Parks Canada has not provided an estimated date for the lifting of the advisory.