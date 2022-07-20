Vintage typewriter given new life in Inglewood art project

A new art project in Inglewood gives passersby the chance to sit down at a vintage typewriter and write a poem, letter or whatever comes to mind.

The project, called Analog is Dialog, is a joint effort between the Inglewood Business Improvement Area (BIA) and an all-women team of collaborators.

It sits on an outdoor garden space on 9th Avenue S.E., and features a restored 1966 Remington Fleetwing typewriter provided by Art of Vintage.

"In this little corner, we offer an opportunity for people to just slow their world down a little," said Inglewood BIA executive director Rebecca O'Brien in a release. "Perhaps write a love letter, find the words to make amends with someone, write a poem, start the first page of your seminal novel, or just expel some words of sadness."

Art of Vintage owner Heather Oliphant says the ability to provide the typewriter to artists Kallie Stewart and Olivia O’Brien for the project was a great way to preserve the writing tool.

"Writing on a typewriter is an intimate experience that is making a major comeback," Oliphant said. "The Analog is Dialogue project was a perfect fit to the resurgence of interest in using vintage typewriters for capturing people’s thoughts and stories."

The project was made possible by a grant from the Federation of Calgary Communities.