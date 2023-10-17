'Violence and criminality': Problem property in southeast Calgary shut down by sheriffs

Officials with Alberta Sheriffs are hoping residents living in Albert Park/Radisson Heights will be able to take their kids trick-or-treating safely this coming Halloween now that a problem property in the area has been shut down.

Sheriffs closed down the home, located at 3232 Rae Cres. S.E., on Tuesday.

According to Alberta Sheriffs, Calgary police visited the 1,066 square-foot detached bungalow 37 times between January 2022 and May 2023 for calls about drug use and drug trafficking, disturbances, violence and threats.

Firefighters and paramedics responded to overdoses at the property in both March and May of 2023.

"Investigators were able to substantiate complaints about drug activity, observing suspected drug transactions and a high number of people coming and going from the property," Alberta Sheriffs said in a Tuesday news release.

In May, officers from the Safer Communities and Neighbourhoods (SCAN) unit of the Alberta Sheriffs served the property owner with a warning letter.

Then, when the warning letter failed to result in any improvement, SCAN investigators applied for a community safety order.

The order was granted, allowing sheriffs to close the home for 90 days, banning people from the property until the closure period ends on Jan. 15, 2024.

On Tuesday, crews put up a fence around the property, boarded up the house and changed the locks to prevent anyone from getting inside.

"We're hoping that this closure breaks the cycle of violence and criminality that was originating at this property," said Insp. Mike Dirkson.

A Calgary house located at 3232 Rae Crescent S.E. was closed by police on Oct. 17, 2023. "Our hope is that it brings some sense of safety and security back to the community and back to the residents that are living in and around this property.

"Our hope (is) that they can enjoy Halloween, as it's upcoming, with their children, with their kids, and have a renewed sense of being safe in their community."

In addition to the closure, the community safety order allows investigators to monitor the property for three years.

Dirkson said when investigators entered the property, there were a lot of "unknown people" in the house.

"They were not notified that this order was granted and the closure was happening today."

A photo showing 3232 Rae Crescent S.E. from Realtor.ca. As of Tuesday, the property was listed for sale on Realtor.ca for $535,000. It's been on the market for 58 days.

The cost of the closure, approximately $10,000, is charged to the property owner.

Since its inception in 2008, SCAN has investigated more than 8,000 properties and issued approximately 100 community safety orders.