Police are asking for help from the public to identify a suspect involved in a violent robbery that left a convenience store clerk injured.

A man went into a store in the 2000 block of Radcliffe Dr. S.E. about 6 a.m. on May 27 where he brandished a weapon and demanded money.

The suspect assaulted the clerk then grabbed an undisclosed amount of cash and cigarettes before fleeing on foot.

The clerk was taken to hospital where they were treated for a head injury and released.

The suspect is described as having a slim or muscular build and was wearing a dark-coloured hoodie with the hood up and drawstring pulled tight, dark-coloured sweat pants, dark-coloured shoes, white gloves and a blue backpack with red and white writing on it.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.