CALGARY -- A continuing care facility on the Blood Reserve has recorded a positive COVID-19 case, prompting management to restrict access to the facility.

The Kainai Continuing Care Centre (KCC) received confirmation of the singular positive case from the Blood Tribe Department of Health on Monday morning.

KCC is currently not allowing visitors into the facility to protect the safety of their residents.

Families affected by the case and restrictions have been notified.

The facility and the Blood Tribe's department of health are working closely to manage the case and perform contract tracing.

In a statement, KCC acknowledged that it is difficult for elders to live in isolation, and asked for patience and understanding while the Blood Tribe community health team investigates.

Information will be provided to the community as it becomes available.