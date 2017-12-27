A decades-long holiday season tradition in Calgary continues to build momentum thanks in part to the thousands of volunteers who have contributed their time to the cause.

The inaugural Mac’s AAA Midget Hockey Tournament was held in 1978 and organizers have tallied the approximate number of hours that have been donated during that time.

“We figured out that we’ve had almost 5 million volunteer hours put in to put on this tournament over the first 40 years,” estimated Chris Turnbull, the tournament’s director of in-game experience. “That says a lot about the minor hockey community because they’re the ones that put the time and effort in to help us get this show on the road.”

Between 1,200 and 1,500 volunteers have offered their time to this year’s tournament in roles that range from board members to security staff, from 50/50 ticket vendors to in-house announcers.

“It’s a great opportunity for these boys to play at this level and it’s exciting for them,” said Tonya Nolan, one of this year’s volunteers. “It’s great to see the caliber of support come out and see these boys play. It’s awesome.”

This year, 25 teams are competing in the male division and eight teams are vying for the female championship title.

The economic impact of the tournament extends well outside the confines of the Max Bell, Flames Community and Father David Bauer arenas. Organizers say the tournament, which includes teams from other provinces and outside Canada, is a financial boon for local restaurants, hotels and attractions as millions of dollars are spent each year by visitors.

The 2017 Mac’s AAA Midget Hockey Tournament will culminate in championship day on New Year’s Day at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

For information regarding this year’s tournament visits Mac’s AAA Midget Hockey Tournament.

With files from CTV’s Shaun Frenette