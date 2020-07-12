CALGARY -- The search for a Cochrane woman who has been missing since 2012 continued on a First Nation west of Calgary Sunday.

Sara Coates, from Cochrane, Alta., was reported missing by her family in Aug. 2012.

The 32-year-old was last seen in the community of Stanley Park but her vehicle, a blue Chevrolet Astro minivan, was recovered in a remote area of the Stoney Nakoda First Nation about a year later.

Numerous searches have been conducted in the area ever since and all of them have turned up no trace of her.

Officials involved in the latest search in Morley, Alta. tell CTV News they were acting on new information in the case.

There are no details about what the public tip was.

Anyone with further information about Coates' whereabouts is asked to contact Cochrane RCMP detachment at 403-851-800 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or at www.tipsubmit.com.