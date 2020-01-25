CALGARY -- A significant search effort has been gathered online to help find Marshal Iwaasa, a young man who was last seen in Lethbridge in November.

Iwaasa, 26, was heading back to Calgary on November 17, 2019, when he did not arrived as scheduled.

Just over a week later, authorities in Pemberton, B.C. located a burned-out vehicle, which is believed to belong to the young man.

Police also found three cell phones, a laptop as well as other electronics, Iwaasa's current passport and an expired passport.

His family reported him missing shortly after and has not given up hope that he will be found.

According to a post on the Facebook page dedicated to the search, over 100 people are expected to help out in an effort to investigate the river valley in Lethbridge for any clues that might help them find the young man.

Iwaasa is described as:

180 centimetres (5-foot-11)

77 kilograms (170 pounds)

Having brown eyes

Shoulder-length brown hair, usually worn tied back

Having a mustache

When last seen he was wearing a green hoodie, grey tuque, red high-top shoes and black pants.

Anyone with information about Iwaasa is asked to contact the Lethbridge Police Service or their local police.