CALGARY -- An organization that provides housing for hundreds of people with special needs and their families is helping out a little more during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Horizon Housing says volunteers have been stepping up to support them by providing the labour needed to make protective masks for residents.

CEO Martina Jileckova says they identified a need and reached out for help.

"We thought that we would have a call out to the community to help us equip our residents and our staff with masks," said Jileckova.

The response was overwhelming, she says.

"Calgarians want to help in many ways, this initiative through the help of our volunteers has been transformational."

One of those volunteers has a family connection to Horizon Housing. Her daughter works there as a volunteer coordinator.

Kamal Grewal has not used a sewing machine since being in high school.

"If I can do anything right now for my community, I’m happy to help. (Masks) protect them, (masks) protect other people, we are all in this together," said Grewal.

Residents at Horizon are encouraged to maintain physical distancing, wash their hands consistently, consider solo elevator rides and avoid going into crowded places.

While the 1,400 masks so far is a good start, Horizon Housing is looking for help to reach their goal.

You can contact them via email at makeadifference@horizonhousing.ab.ca or tweet them @HorizonYYC if you can help.