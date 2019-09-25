CALGARY — It’s been six months since Derick Lwugi tragically passed when an Ethiopian Airlines flight crashed shortly after takeoff in March.

Lwugi was among the 18 Canadians killed in the crash that claimed the lives of 157 people. The 53-year-old Calgary man left behind a wife and three children.

Lwugi’s untimely death meant the family was forced to put their lives on hold to mourn and make funeral plans. The backyard project Lwugi was working on before he passed was also left unfinished.

That is, until Wednesday morning.

A group of volunteers from Home Depot gathered in the Lwugi’s backyard, tools and supplies in hand, to finish the deck and landscaping.

“We have supported the family right from the beginning when we heard about Derick and what happened,” said Yamani Singh, an assistant store manager with Home Depot in McKenzie Towne.

Lwugi was an accountant with the City of Calgary, but also worked for Home Depot before he died. His son, Prince, still works at the McKenzie Towne location part time.

“The family is still struggling with mourning and finding answers (about his death). "We wanted to be here so we can take care of this, so they can focus on themselves and their family,” Singh said.

None of the costs for finishing the work will fall to Lwugi’s family.

“We are paying for it all, even the volunteers who came out to support. This is their own time, their tools,” Singh said.