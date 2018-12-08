Hundreds of people gathered on Saturday for the annual Magic of Christmas preparation event, one of the biggest initiatives in the city aimed at making sure that less fortunate Calgarians can have a happy holiday.

The northeast facility was bustling with activity with volunteers all working to prepare for the gift delivery on December 24 and officials say they’ve had a seven percent increase in the number of people coming to help out.

Volunteers were able to rehearse their duties and even try on some of the costumes for the big event.

For the past 35 years, the Magic of Christmas has grown into one of the city’s biggest seasonal charities with a volunteer base of over 1,000 people.

Unfortunately, it is also one of the many charities that is suffering from a shortage of donations. For information on how you can help out, go to the official website.