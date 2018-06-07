Support for those suffering crisis in Calgary has never been so important and officials say it doesn’t take much to volunteer by lending an ear to listen to those in need, 24 hours a day.

According to a new report from the Distress Centre, there was an almost nine percent increase in the need for crisis support in Calgary last year and approximately 21 percent of those calls related to suicide.

Jerilyn Dressler, the Distress Centre’s executive director, says that they responded to over 120,000 requests for help over the phone, by text, or by other means.

She says that number is expected to grow through this year and they are looking for all kinds of people to come forward and volunteer to help people in their darkest moments.

“We have our 24 hour crisis line and demand is continuously on the rise. We are on the lookout for volunteers and especially volunteers who are from all walks of life, including older adults. That’s something we’re really focusing on; to get that life experience, to get that maturity, just to share that with Calgarians in crisis to be there for them in a way that is really meaningful.”

Dressler says those volunteers are there to answer all sorts of calls from people, from new parents struggling with their child or even older parents who are challenged by caring for their adult children.

“We have lots of people who struggle with thoughts of self-harm and suicide,” says Dressler. “We find all it takes to support these people is someone to listen and understand them and to be there for them when they’re struggling.”

65-year-old Ray Graham has been volunteering at the Distress Centre for just over a year and he says it is a ‘rewarding experience’.

He started when he was told about the experience by a colleague who was volunteering there and says it helps him connect with the community.

“Initially, I kind of had thoughts that it might be a little bit difficult to get into because you’re dealing with peoples’ struggles. Actually, the opposite of that has happened because I ended up having so many more positive interactions than negative.”

Graham is retired after being in health care for the past 40 years, dealing with patients with physical disabilities. While both positions are health related, he says working at the Distress Centre is much, much different.

“Nothing that I did could have prepared me for this. The training that the Distress Centre gave was fantastic. A lot of its common sense, when you sit down and you think and receive and it’s easily acceptable into your life.”

Dressler says it doesn’t take much to be a volunteer either.

“It really is about looking for someone who is a good listener, someone who can really hold space for people when they are in one of the darkest moments of their life. Just being present and listening to people when they are struggling or the issues they are struggling with.”

She says they offer a good deal of training and practice too, consisting of 32 hours in the classroom and practice roleplays to get volunteers ready for the crisis lines.

Graham says people from all walks of life can be volunteers.

“Whether you’re a truck driver, have a new family or are a senior who is retired or even a senior who is still working, everybody has the ability to lend an ear and listen to somebody else’s struggles and often, that’s all it takes.”

Volunteers work for one four-hour shift a week for one year, so 48 shifts in 52 weeks.

Those interested in working at the Distress Centre can go to the official website.

(With files from Jaclyn Brown)