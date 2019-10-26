CALGARY – Hundreds of white crosses are being installed in a Calgary park on Saturday, once again forming the Field of Crosses, a special display meant to honour Canada's fallen soldiers.

Each year, volunteers and students from around the city help install 3,500 crosses in the five acres of parkland along Memorial Drive for the Remembrance Day memorial.

Murray McCann, founder of the Field of Crosses, says it's important to recognize everyone who gave their life in the name of freedom.

"It's important that at least once a year, we spend time recognizing and appreciating what we have because of those who died."

During the course of the day, about one hundred volunteers walked through the park, installing crosses along the way.

"These people will be here from now until about mid to late afternoon," said Thomas Leppard, executive director of the Field of Crosses. "If we don't get it done today, we'll finish tomorrow."

Once all the crosses are in the ground and secured, Leppard says there is one more thing that needs to happen before everything is complete.

"On Wednesday, Delta West Academy will bring their whole school down and they will put poppies on each cross. It's a big job."

McCann is also very appreciative of all the volunteers who took time out of their weekend to help install the crosses as well.

"In Calgary, we are a city of volunteers, a city of love. This is the opportunity for so many to show our appreciation of our veterans."

The Field of Crosses was first set up in 2008 and it will be the site of sunrise and sunset ceremonies on each of the first 11 days of November.