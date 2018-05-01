A Drumheller man’s ongoing effort to honour the memory of veterans is nearing its completion and he’s hoping to enroll some help for a one-day blitz to finish his campaign.

For the last 18 months, Eric Dahl has been cleaning and repairing the graves of veterans that have fallen into disarray at the Drumheller cemetery.

“November 11 is every day for me,” said Dahl. “I’m a firm believer that this country was given its freedom paid for with blood.”

“It’s my way of honouring our military and our veterans.”

The Drumheller cemetery has approximately 300 veteran graves, including markers recognizing those who served in the First World War, separated into three fields and Dahl says he has addressed roughly 250 of them to date.

Dahl plans to make a final push on Saturday, May 12 to complete the cleaning and repairs but to reach his goal he will need the support of volunteers.

“There’s a few that need to be done yet in the third field of honour, which won’t take much, and then we need people to also take care of the ones that I have gone over from the beginning when I started a year and a half ago,” said Dahl. “We can all get together in one day and it might not even take one day.”

For information on volunteering to help the cause visit Dahl’s Memory Keepers Facebook page.

With files from CTV’s Kevin Green