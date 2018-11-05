A 48-year-old man has been charged in connection to an incident involving several children at a southeast playground at the end of October.

Police were called on October 28th after four children, between the ages of 9 and 11, were approached by a man while at a playground in the 13000 block of Parkside Dr. S.E.

The children said the man offered them candy to help him find a piece of jewelry.

The kids declined the offer and then the man allegedly made inappropriate comments and took inappropriate photos of one of the girls in the group.

On Sunday, police arrested a possible suspect in the incident.

John Daniel Larlee, 48, is charged with one count of voyeurism.

Larlee was released on a promise to appear and is expected to be in court on December 18, 2018.