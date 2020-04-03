VULCAN, ALTA. -- During this time of social distancing, self isolation, quarantines and lockdowns, Vulcan firefighters are lifting spirits in their community by offering to put on a mini-parade for a child’s birthday.

“It just blew up on our Facebook page,” says District Fire Chief Peter Wyatt. He says the firefighters are self-isolating, with only one firefighter per vehicle, and they won’t be stopping at any homes. But they are promising to use all of their flashing lights and make lots of noise. “Everybody loves a chance to turn the sirens on, flash their lights and drive the big trucks around.”

On Friday, the fire department put together a parade with two fire trucks, a rescue vehicle, the fire chief’s command vehicle, and one of the volunteer’s personal vehicles, with a flashing green light.

They were joined by a member of the RCMP detachment and a community peace officer.

Vulcan school teacher Mike Shain watched from the lawn as the noisy procession passed by the house to help celebrate his grandson Aiden Mattick’s fifth birthday. “Like all five-year-olds, he loves trucks and firefighters.”

Melissa LeBlanc also called to have the firefighters put on a mini-parade for her seven-year old son Ryan, who said the best part “was the flashing lights.”

“We made a little surprise in the backyard and made him a cake," said Melissa, “but he really wanted to be with his friends, so when the town came up with having a little parade, it was a nice gesture.”

Regional fire chief Douglas Headrick says Vulcan County’s other fire departments, in Arrowwood, Milo, Lomond, Champion and Carmangay, are also offering mini-birthday parades in their own communities. “We’re looking at getting out there, putting a smile on their face, maybe taking their mind off the COVID-19 thing, even if only for that brief minute or two as we are driving by," Headrick says.

The Vulcan department has about 20 members. Headrick says they can’t afford to have people off sick, so the fire department has been forced to minimize training. He says the mini-parades not only help to cheer up the community, but also provide an opportunity to exercise their trucks and equipment, and keep firefighters engaged.



