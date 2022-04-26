Vulnerable Calgarian attacked in 'hate-motivated' assault, police seek suspects

Calgary police are looking to the public for help identifying the people believed to be responsible for a "hate-motivated assault" in the downtown core almost a month ago.

The attack happened in the 600 block of Centre Street South at around 11 p.m. on Tuesday, March 29.

Police said the victim suffered injuries to his ribs and face after he was thrown to the ground and kicked multiple times.

"At this time, it is believed this was an unprovoked attack on a vulnerable Calgarian," said a Tuesday news release.

"We continue to investigate and are asking for the public’s help to identify two suspects believed to be in their early twenties."

At the time of the assault, police say one suspect was wearing a black long-sleeve Crooks and Castle shirt with blue jeans and white Nike high-top sneakers.

The second suspect was wearing a gold or light brown Levi’s hooded sweatshirt, black jacket, black jeans and white sneakers.

“We are investigating this callous assault as a hate crime as we believe the victim was targeted due to his socioeconomic standing," said Staff Sgt. Jeff MacQueen in a news release.

“Violence against vulnerable members of our city will not be tolerated."

Anyone who can identify the suspects or who may have information about the assault is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234 or to submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers.