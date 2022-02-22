Vulnerable women and children receive free dental care
Goska and Michal Nowak were looking for a way to give back in their community and connected with the Brenda Strafford Centre to offer free dental care. The two operate Sanitas Dental. Goska is a dentist and Michal runs the business side of things.
"We know that in times of hardship women and children suffer a lot," said Goska. "Mental struggles are on the rise, domestic violence has been on the rise so I thought (about with) what I do every day, how I can reach out and help those women and kids out there."
Michal said in December they donated 200 toothbrushes, floss and toothpaste to the centre.
"There's so many women who have so much hardship that if we could bring up their spirits and at the same time provide them with some basic oral health needs, it just warms my heart," he said.
This is the first time Sanitas has offered the service and staff are hoping to see 10 patients in the office for the one day blitz. They start with assessments and cleaning and go from there.
"I'm sure we're going to see a lot of gum inflammation, infections in the gums, cavities," said Goska. "Maybe some tooth infections as well so probably spectrum of issues."
Linda McLean is the executive director of the 85 room Brenda Strafford Centre for women and their children. It provides people at risk who have experienced family violence to live safely and successfully in the community. McLean said clients were asked to fill out forms about their dental health and needs
"I think for a lot of them it's almost unbelievable, they were a little bit concerned that their bill would be coming," said McLean. "They were nervous about going to the appointments because they're not quite sure that there isn't going to be a catch so it's a big deal because it is unusual, it's hard to get accessible, no-cost dental care."
McLean said dental care isn't a priority for the women at the centre and many have never even been to a dentist, especially their children.
"Decay at a young age can interfere with all kinds of development including speech, learning, so it's super important," she said. "It is a gift because it is a luxury and without the contributions of philanthropic folks like these health professionals Sanitas Dental they wouldn't have access."
Goska said dental health is important because it affects overall health and it contributes to the strength of the immune system.
"I've been through struggles myself, I'm an immigrant so I know what tough times feel like and I think if you do, then you have compassion and understanding of what people are going through," said Goska. "And women because they're so vulnerable, they're more likely to open to a women and I think we can create a safe and comfortable environment for them to come."
Goska is hopeful the work she does will bring the women a sense of worthiness that they already had, but maybe lost in the last few years.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Ukraine-Russia crisis: Everything you need to know about the regions caught in the crossfire
Amid rising tensions in the Russia-Ukraine crisis, CTVNews.ca explains everything Canadians need to know about the three regions at the heart of the conflict: Donbas, Donetsk and Luhansk.
Biden sanctions Russian oligarchs, banks in Ukraine crisis
The East-West faceoff over Ukraine escalated dramatically Tuesday, with Russian lawmakers authorizing President Vladimir Putin to use military force outside his country and President Joe Biden and European leaders responding by slapping sanctions on Russian oligarchs and banks.
Key convoy organizer Tamara Lich denied bail while Patrick King appears in court
Tamara Lich, one of the most visible organizers behind protests against COVID-19 restrictions and the Liberal government near Parliament Hill, was denied bail Tuesday.
Ottawa's Rideau Centre mall reopens following police investigation, arrest
The Rideau Centre mall in downtown Ottawa has reopened following a large police operation Tuesday afternoon that ended with one person in custody.
Canada to impose sanctions against Russia
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly says Canada strongly condemns Russia’s recognition of independence of two non-government controlled Eastern Ukraine regions and will impose economic sanctions for the move.
What's next for Canada in the Russia-Ukraine conflict?
Canada and its allies were shaking off their shock and scrambling to respond on Tuesday after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the deployment of Russian troops into eastern Ukraine. Putin's move followed months of mounting tensions between the West and Russia, and has stoked fears of a new war in Europe
Emergencies Act committee members will take oath of secrecy: government Senate rep
Members of a parliamentary committee set up to scrutinize the Emergencies Act will have to take an oath of secrecy, but will not be given access to highly classified material, says the government's representative in the Senate.
Ontario licence plate renewal fees, stickers to be scrapped
The Ontario government is scrapping licence plate renewal fees and corresponding stickers for passenger vehicles, light duty trucks, motorcycles and mopeds effective March 13.
'You can't just look at the raw data': Unvaccinated patients dying from COVID-19 at higher rates in several provinces
As more of Canada's population becomes vaccinated, several provinces are seeing that COVID-19-related hospitalizations are made up of a large number of vaccinated patients. The same trend also appears when analyzing COVID-19-related deaths.
Edmonton
-
Alberta UCP government readies throne speech for start of busy legislative session
Alberta's United Conservative government is getting ready for a speech from the throne to open a legislative session that could be like no other.
-
Protesters, convoy head to Alberta Legislature ahead of throne speech, provincial budget
Protesters gathered outside of the Alberta Legislature Tuesday, as MLAs made their way back into the house ahead of a throne speech and new provincial budget.
-
Alberta Budget 2022: 5 charts to see before budget day
Budget 2022 will be unveiled on Feb. 24 at 3:15 p.m.
Vancouver
-
LIVE
LIVE | B.C. budget 2022-23: Province's books improving, but still in the red
B.C.'s NDP government is projecting deficits for the next several years, due to the ongoing impact of the pandemic, while the forecast shortfall for the current budget year has dropped by more than $9 billion.
-
Suspect arrested, charged after midday assault in New Westminster
Police in New Westminster say they've arrested and charged a suspect connected to a midday assault that happened near the city's waterfront earlier this month.
-
B.C. cop accused of using dog, vehicle as weapons in shoplifting arrest acquitted
A B.C. judge acquitted a Vancouver police officer accused of using both his vehicle and a dog as weapons.
Atlantic
-
'Left in the dark.' Nova Scotia premier frustrated with mass shooting inquiry
The commissioners leading the inquiry into the 2020 mass shooting that claimed 22 lives in Nova Scotia began their first day of hearings on the defensive Tuesday after Premier Tim Houston accused them of disrespecting the victims' families.
-
N.B. health officials report province’s 300th COVID-19-related death
Health officials in New Brunswick reported two new deaths related to COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the provincial total to 300 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
-
N.S. reports 3 new COVID-19 related deaths; slight decrease in hospitalizations since Sunday
Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting three more deaths related to COVID-19 since their last update on Sunday.
Vancouver Island
-
LIVE
LIVE | B.C. budget 2022-23: Province's books improving, but still in the red
B.C.'s NDP government is projecting deficits for the next several years, due to the ongoing impact of the pandemic, while the forecast shortfall for the current budget year has dropped by more than $9 billion.
-
NEW
NEW | RCMP investigating after Vancouver Island MP's office vandalized
Oceanside RCMP are investigating after two exterior windows and a glass door were smashed at Courtenay-Alberni MP Gord Johns's community office in Parksville, B.C.
-
Songhees Nation calls for resignations after 2 Greater Victoria School District trustees suspended
The Songhees Nation is speaking out against the actions of the Greater Victoria School District (GVSD), after two trustees were suspended.
Toronto
-
Ontario MPP could be barred from participating in the legislature
Ontario's legislature has unanimously passed a motion authorizing the Speaker to bar an independent member from eastern Ontario from participating in the chamber.
-
Ontario licence plate renewal fees, stickers to be scrapped
The Ontario government is scrapping licence plate renewal fees and corresponding stickers for passenger vehicles, light duty trucks, motorcycles and mopeds effective March 13.
-
Ottawa recovery dominates first day back in session at Ontario legislature
Ontario's finance minister says more help is coming for businesses affected by the weekslong protest against COVID-19 measures in Ottawa.
Montreal
-
Quebec to lift mask mandate in classrooms as of March 7; teachers say they feel disrespected
Students will no longer be required to wear a face mask while sitting in class as of March 7, Quebec’s Ministry of Education announced Tuesday.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Dicey commute expected in Quebec with freezing rain in the forecast
Motorists and pedestrians across Quebec are in for tricky travel tonight. A cocktail of snow, rain and freezing rain will be sweeping across the province today.
-
17-year-old girl missing from West Island after making 'worrying comments'
Montreal police are asking for helping finding a 17-year-old girl who made 'worrying comments' before she went missing from the West Island.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa's Rideau Centre mall reopens following police investigation, arrest
The Rideau Centre mall in downtown Ottawa has reopened following a large police operation Tuesday afternoon that ended with one person in custody.
-
Ottawa recovery dominates first day back in session at Ontario legislature
Ontario's finance minister says more help is coming for businesses affected by the weekslong protest against COVID-19 measures in Ottawa.
-
Key convoy organizer Tamara Lich denied bail while Patrick King appears in court
Tamara Lich, one of the most visible organizers behind protests against COVID-19 restrictions and the Liberal government near Parliament Hill, was denied bail Tuesday.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo Region COVID-19: 65 hospitalizations, 13 in ICU
The number of patients in hospital with COVID-19 in Waterloo Region rose by 14 on Tuesday, now sitting at 65.
-
Second-degree murder charge laid in Guelph homicide
Guelph police have charged a man with second-degree murder after a homicide in Guelph on Monday.
-
Two men accused of assaulting customer at Milton's Restaurant appear in court
Two men accused of assaulting a customer at a restaurant in Kitchener late last year made their first court appearances on Tuesday.
Saskatoon
-
City committee shies away from enforcing mask use on Saskatoon buses
A city committee is recommending Saskatoon Transit continue its current approach to enforcing mask use.
-
Saskatoon wastewater study finds coronavirus levels 'still very, very high'
University of Saskatchewan researcher John Giesy says amount of coronavirus RNA in Saskatoon’s wastewater is “close to the highest we ever saw in the previous wave”.
-
OutSaskatoon applauds option to leave sex designation blank on Sask. driver’s licenses
OutSaskatoon is applauding a new option on Saskatchewan driver’s licenses.
Northern Ontario
-
Ottawa's Rideau Centre mall reopens following police investigation, arrest
The Rideau Centre mall in downtown Ottawa has reopened following a large police operation Tuesday afternoon that ended with one person in custody.
-
Sudbury cab driver arrested for impaired -- while reporting a collision
A taxi driver in Sudbury was charged with impaired driving – while reporting a collision at the city's collision reporting centre.
-
Canada Post suspends delivery in Sudbury for the rest of the day
Canada Post has issued a red delivery service alert for Greater Sudbury due to inclement winter weather conditions and snowfall.
Winnipeg
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Fort Whyte by-election announced, vote scheduled for March 22
A by-election has been called for the Manitoba riding previously held by former premier Brian Pallister.
-
Manitoba records 11 COVID-19 deaths since Friday, hospital and ICU patient numbers drop
Manitoba is reporting 11 new deaths related to COVID-19 since Friday, pushing the death toll in the pandemic to 1,660.
-
How visitation is changing at Manitoba health-care facilities
As public health measures begin to lift in Manitoba, Shared Health will also make some changes regarding visitation to long-term care facilities and hospitals.
Regina
-
Omicron subvariant BA.2 detected in Regina wastewater as COVID-19 levels remain high: U of R
COVID-19 levels in Regina's wastewater remain high with low levels of the BA.2 subvariant now being detected, according to analysis by the University of Regina.
-
'It's recognizing our people': Depth of Indigenous culture being shared for storytelling month in Sask.
Culture and tradition are being shared with people of all ages and backgrounds during Indigenous Storytelling Month in Saskatchewan.
-
Sask. residents can now leave sex designation blank on driver's licences, ID cards
Saskatchewan residents now have the option to leave the sex designation blank on government issued driver's licences and identification cards.