Vulnerable women and children receive free dental care

Dentist Goska Nowak works on a patient from the Brenda Strafford Centre. It's the first time Sanitas Dental has offered free care for the women and their children Dentist Goska Nowak works on a patient from the Brenda Strafford Centre. It's the first time Sanitas Dental has offered free care for the women and their children

Biden sanctions Russian oligarchs, banks in Ukraine crisis

The East-West faceoff over Ukraine escalated dramatically Tuesday, with Russian lawmakers authorizing President Vladimir Putin to use military force outside his country and President Joe Biden and European leaders responding by slapping sanctions on Russian oligarchs and banks.

Canada to impose sanctions against Russia

Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly says Canada strongly condemns Russia’s recognition of independence of two non-government controlled Eastern Ukraine regions and will impose economic sanctions for the move.

What's next for Canada in the Russia-Ukraine conflict?

Canada and its allies were shaking off their shock and scrambling to respond on Tuesday after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the deployment of Russian troops into eastern Ukraine. Putin's move followed months of mounting tensions between the West and Russia, and has stoked fears of a new war in Europe

