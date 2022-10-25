Walcott quits Police Commission

Courtney Walcott was elected as councillor for Ward 8 in Calgary's 2021 municipal election. Courtney Walcott was elected as councillor for Ward 8 in Calgary's 2021 municipal election.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina