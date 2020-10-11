CALGARY -- Calgary police are investigating speed as a likely cause of a serious crash where a vehicle drove into an apartment building.

Officials say police were called to the scene, in the 200 block of Quarry Park Boulevard, at about 10:35 p.m. Oct. 10 for reports of a single-vehicle crash.

When they arrived, they found a sedan inside the ground floor of an apartment building.

The driver sustained only minor injuries.

Javier Rivas, who says he lives in the unit that was struck, told CTV News he was having a cup of tea and reading the news when he heard a noise like a car braking.

"A second later, I heard a loud crash and the house wall came crashing at me," he said. "It hit the island and pushed me towards the opposite wall."

Rivas says he was able to get up, but couldn't find his phone, so he left the apartment to look for help.

"Many people came out, called 911. I heard my roommate calling for me (and) I glimpsed inside the house and saw the car. My neighbours helped me with the bleeding and staying awake, then EMS came and took me to Foothills."

Since the accident, Rivas says he's had to undergo a number of tests to check for internal injuries, the extent of which are not known.

An initial investigation indicates the driver lost control and crashed into the building. Police are looking into speed as a potential cause.

The Calgary fire department was also called in to investigate the damage to the building and shore it up where necessary.

The investigation is ongoing.