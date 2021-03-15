CALGARY -- Walmart Canada has announced its plan to close six Canadian locations, including the store in Deer Valley, and convert two existing locations into supercentres as part of the company's effort to streamline operations.

According to the company, the decision to close the store in southeast Calgary — as well as a single store in Edmonton, three stores in Ontario, and a store in Newfoundland — was made after it determined the market was being served by other Walmart stores in the area.

Walmart has not provided an expected date for the closure of the store on Canyon Meadows Drive S.E. but officials say store employees will be offered positions at nearby locations.

The impending closures were announced Monday as part of Walmart Canada's announcement of plans to invest $500 million to modernize stores across Canada.

The Northland Walmart in the northwest is one of two stores in Canada slated to be converted into a supercentre with expanded grocery offerings. A timeline for the conversion has not been released.