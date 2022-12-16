Want to meet Lanny? Flames alumni hold toy drive at Friday game

The Calgary Flames alumni are holding a toy drive at Friday night's game against the St. Louis Blues.

Fans heading to Friday night's game at the Saddledome are asked to bring a new toy or grocery store gift card to donate as part of a holiday initiative sponsored by the Flames Foundation in partnership with the Calgary Police Youth Foundation to make 20 families' Christmas dreams come true.

Drop off the toy or gift card in Section 223, which is where you will have the opportunity to say 'hi' or get an autograph from Lanny McDonald, Joel Otto, Curtis Glencross, Colin Patterson, Dana Murzyn, Cory Sarich and Mason Raymond.

The event is part of the Flames Foundation's Night of Giving Game. Throughout the game, promotions and videos will feature Flames Foundation beneficiaries and raise awareness about a variety of initiatives and programs, along with thanking fans and donors.

It's Toy Drive day!



If you're headed to the #Flames vs. Blues game, bring a new toy or grocery store gift card and stop by Section 223 to donate and meet Lanny McDonald, Joel Otto, Curtis Glencross, Colin Patterson, Dana Murzyn, Cory Sarich, and Mason Raymond! pic.twitter.com/ZLFoUzHeRQ — Flames Alumni (@AlumniFlames) December 16, 2022

“Being a part of the Flames Foundation Night of Giving game is very special to us as the Calgary Flames Hockey Club is our longest serving partner, having been connected to our organization since Special Olympics Calgary began in 1981” said Kathy Urquhart, Special Olympics Calgary executive director, in a release.

Telus, which is presenting the Night of Giving Game, will also give an additional $5 for every retweet, like and comment on this post, with a goal of raising $50,000 for the Calgary Flames Foundation by the end of the game.

Telus also donated their private suite for the night to Hockey Education Reaching Out Society, along with $10,000 worth of prizes, including Samsung TVs, AirPods and more.

As a proud partner of the Calgary Flames for nearly two decades, Telus is honoured to partner with the annual Calgary Flames Foundation Night of Giving Game,” said Patrick Barron, vice-president of corporate citizenship and community investment. “As an organization that is committed to giving where we live, we are thrilled to be a part of an initiative dedicated to supporting the incredible impact being made by important charities across Calgary.”

The Flames Foundation supports health and wellness, education and grassroots sports initiatives across southern Alberta. Since it was created, the Flames Foundation has donated more than $55 million to a variety of southern Alberta charities.

Puck drop Friday is 7 p.m. at the Saddledome.