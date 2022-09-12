Wanted assault suspect responds to Tsuut'ina police post, offers different photo

The Tosguna Tsuut'ina Nation Police Service is seeking tips from the public as they search for a wanted man, but the assault suspect himself appears to believe police should be using a more flattering photo.

Police released details on Aug. 22 regarding wanted man Traven Ellis Swampy and recirculated the plea for tips on Friday.

Swampy is wanted on charges of:

Assault;

Uttering threats; and,

Assault with a weapon causing bodily harm.

After police reissued their request on social media, the owner of a Facebook account with a Traven Swampy url that now bears a profile name consisting of his middle name and a different surname, replied to the police service's Facebook post and offered a suggestion for a better photo.

Facebook reply from Traven Swampy, aka Ellis Anderson, to the Tsuut'ina Nation Police Service's post seeking tips from the public regarding the whereabouts of assault suspect Swampy. (Facebook)

Service officials say Swampy should not be approached. Anyone who encounters him, or has information regarding his whereabouts, is asked to contact Tsuut'ina police at 403-271-3777 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.

The Tsuut'ina First Nation neighbours southwest Calgary to the west.



