High River RCMP are looking for the public's help to find a man wanted on a number of warrants connected to a series of charges in Calgary.

Cole Stuart Mclean, 31, was released from custody on his own recognizance on July 28 to await his next court appearance.

Officials say Mclean was supposed to abide by a number of conditions, including residing in an approved location and maintaining a curfew, but he failed to return to his home four days later.

Police say he is at large and is wanted for four counts of failing to comply with a recognizance.

Members of the public are warned not to approach him and instead contact police immediately.

Anyone with information is asked to contact High River RCMP at 403-652-2357 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.