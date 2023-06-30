Warehouse significantly damaged in 2-alarm fire on Friday

Officials say a warehouse fire in southeast Calgary caused extensive damage to the building and destroyed several vehicles on Friday morning.

Crews responded to the call in the 9600 block of 48 Street S.E. at 9 a.m.

Smoke was seen pouring out of the building and officials say firefighters called a second alarm to dispatch more crews.

"Firefighters quickly got the fire under control shortly after 9:30 a.m.," officials said in a statement.

"Damage to the building is extensive and several semi trucks parked inside also sustained severe damage or were destroyed."

All of the workers inside the building were able to escape and no one was hurt.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.