CALGARY -- Wind speeds across the foothills strengthen Saturday night with gusts that could exceed 100 km/h by Sunday. For Calgary, those gusts could reach 70 km/h Sunday morning before diminishing Monday.

These west winds help push temperatures further above zero, which could make Sunday the warmest of the next five days.

The gusty conditions are associated with a low pressure system moving in from B.C. bringing heavy snow to southeastern parts of that province.

This system pushes across the Rockies late Sunday night, bringing a chance of showers across central and southern Alberta starting Monday morning, and transitioning to snow by the evening. Snowfall totals depend on when that transition takes place, but southern Alberta could get roughly 5 cm of snow by Tuesday morning.

Here’s the five day:

Saturday Night:

Partly cloudy, wind speeds strengthen, W 40g60 km/h

Overnight: -4°C

Sunday:

Mostly cloudy, winds gusty at times

Daytime high: 7°C

Overnight: Partly cloudy, mild, 3°C

Monday:

Mostly cloudy, chance of showers

Daytime high: 5°C

Evening: Rain showers change to light snow, -5°C

Tuesday:

Mostly cloudy, chance of flurries, risk of freezing rain

Daytime high: 1°C

Overnight: Partly cloudy, -11°C

Wednesday:

Sunny

Daytime high: 0°C

Overnight: Becoming cloudy, -7°C

Thursday: