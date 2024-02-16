Warm and sunny just in time for the long weekend

The weather has turned warmer and sunnier just in time for the Family Day long weekend.

Out of the next three days, Saturday looks the sunniest and warmest of the bunch. However, expect a chilly start to the day.

Calgary weather day planner for Feb. 17, 2024.

A ridge of high pressure is building in and it will be at its peak for Saturday.

The pattern gets a little disturbed on Sunday, but it will still be nice, just some additional clouds and not quite as warm.

The clouds will clear out for Monday. Our daytime highs should be above the freezing mark for nine days straight.

Calgary five-day forecast for Feb. 17-21, 2024.

This warmer and more stable weather goes for most of the province, so it’s a great weekend to head to the mountains.

Elizabeth Keefe sent in this photo she calls, “The Mountains are Beckoning.”

"The Mountains Are Beckoning," submitted by Elizabeth Keefe.