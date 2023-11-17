Warm and windy start to the weekend with another quick cooldown Monday

Thursday was the classic example of the idiom “if you don’t like the weather in Calgary, wait __ minutes.”

That day started with snow, icy conditions and a temperature of -9C and ended with warm winds, wet roads and 8C.

Calgary began Friday 19 degrees warmer than the average overnight low, with a forecast high 10 degrees above average.

Another ridge-trough couplet in the Rockies will bring strong westerly winds into southern Alberta Friday.

Sustained winds in Calgary are expected to hover around 20 kilometres per hour with gusts between 40 to 50 km/h. Typical of the region, the strongest winds will occur over southwestern Alberta with peak gusts expected to be hit 70 to 80 km/h earlier in the day Friday.

The weather conditions in Calgary on Saturday and Sunday will be similar to Friday, however a big change is expected for Monday.

An infusion of Arctic air is setting up to cut through the prairies early in the week, bringing temperatures back to seasonal – both for the daytime highs and overnight lows.

A second low pressure system behind the first will drive temperatures below seasonal until the end of the week, and more snow is possible.

But first – much of southern Alberta will see a weekend with double-digit daytime highs. Between the sunshine and westerly winds, most of Thursday’s snow should melt before the next cool down.