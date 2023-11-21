Warm and windy start to Tuesday, snow possible Wednesday
Calgarians started their day Tuesday with a temperature 17 C warmer than average.
Typically, the overnight low in Calgary for this time of year is -10 C, but thanks to a strong westerly wind overnight, Calgary and portions of southern Alberta kicked off the day with unusually warm temperatures.
Those elevated temperatures are expected to remain in place for most of the day, until cooler, Arctic air slides in overnight.
This will translate into a sharp change in conditions with a north wind dropping the temperatures quite rapidly.
Precipitation will also enter southern Alberta from the north, affecting communities to the west and north first.
The sunrise on Tuesday was incredibly vibrant with rich, red hues.
This came on the heels of an interesting phenomenon Monday night that also kept CTV viewers busy snapping pictures of the sky.
Kurt Ruhwald correctly identified the cloud formation, commonly referred to as "cloud streets.”
Cloud streets are horizontal convection rolls formed parallel to the wind direction and are linked to thermals. They are an organized row of cumulous clouds separated by rows of clear sky.
As warmer air rises, it will eventually reach the point of saturation and clouds will form at the lifting condensation level (LDL).
Once the moisture is condensed out of that parcel of air, the air will cool and sink.
That sinking air clears the space it is falling through including at the LDL, creating an area of clear sky in between the clouds.
If a number of these alternating ascending and descending air masses align with the wind, long rows of cumulous clouds will form.
Wind is expected to remain a part of the weather story Tuesday, with strong sustained winds and wind gusts expected throughout the day.
Early Tuesday Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) issued a wind warning for the southwest corner of the province, but that warning was dropped shortly after 9 a.m.
As mentioned, Calgary will see a drop in temperature Wednesday and could see some snow, but the bulk of precipitation is expected to fall in the mountains and along the foothills.
Total accumulations for the Calgary area should measure under three centimetres.
Even with that cool down for the rest of the week, Calgary is not straying far from seasonal norms.
Daytime highs until the end of the weekend will sit between 0 C and 5 C, with overnight lows between -2 C and -8 C.
Calgary's five-day weather forecast for Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023.
For the latest weather advisories from ECCC click here.
