Warm and windy weekend brings potential pooling, heightened avalanche risk

The first weekend of March was snowy and unusually cold in Calgary, leaving a deep layer of snow across much of city.

In a Spring-like weather plot twist, the second weekend of this month will be warm and sunny with daytime highs between 5 C and 7 C.

Unfortunately, this combination can create some challenging conditions to contend with. With an official measurement of 16 centimetres of snow still on the ground at the Calgary International Airport as of March 7, rapid snow melt is likely over the next couple of days.

Areas with uneven surfaces and snow-covered streets, particularly where storm drains are blocked or covered, will likely see pooling. Eavestroughs that contain debris could also endure challenges as melted snow seeks a pathway for water to runoff.

Avalanche experts are concerned about the impact of this scenario on mountainous terrain.

A widespread Special Public Avalanche Warning (SPAW) issued by Avalanche Canada at the end of February that covered most of the mountains in southern British Columbia and Alberta was lifted Thursday, and a new warning - specific to regions west of Calgary – was issued.

In the online bulletin Friday morning, officials said that in some locations, multiple weak layers exist in the snow pack, to a depth of 40 to 100 centimetres, acknowledging last week's significant snow amplified the risk of a slide.

That, combined with warmer Pacific air (elevated temperatures) and westerly winds across the southern Rockies, means both human and natural slides could easily be triggered.

The current SPAW includes Banff, Kootenay and Yoho National Parks as well as Kananaskis Country, and will remain in place until the end of day Sunday, March 10, 2024.

Strong westerly winds are likely to reach communities east of the foothills on Friday, but with peak gusts of 70 kilometres per hour (which is below the warning threshold) should not prompt any warnings.

In Calgary, sustained winds will hover around 10 to 20 kilometres per hour Friday, with gusts unlikely to exceed 40 kilometres per hour.

Daytime highs in Calgary are expected to remain above seasonal until at least the end of next week, with overnight lows also warmer than average.