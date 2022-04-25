Warm conditions to give way to Tuesday showers in Calgary

UPDATE: It's a heck of a lot cloudier than our forecast models are even showing as of more recent updates; this dovetails with moisture being retrieved from the foothills to centre up in northern Alberta with another low. Calgary's on the tail-end of that cycle, which translates to minimal wind, and likely pushes our temperature back a bit. Later this afternoon, however, those gusts will still take aim at the mid-30s from the west and southwest, providing pressure headaches. The wind direction will maintain a southerly approach and keep us toastier overnight, but that all changes Tuesday.

Our upper air is lancing a large system through, and while some forecast predictions plant Calgary on the three to five millimetres end, we may see as much as 10 mm - a portion of which falls overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning before tapering. The evening commute Tuesday is looking at lighter showers before transitioning to heavier rain through the 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. hours.

Once it's by us, our next drive at rain is likely Friday, with a small chance we mix in some brief flurries.

Another "Nil sig WX" kind of day for southern Alberta – we'll keep it boring for this one. The snow that's been hiding in north-facing shade will take a large hit today, as our expected high falls just shy of 20 C, and accompanying southwesterly gusts reach the 40s.

Late in the day, there's a small chance for showers to try rolling through, but we'll be under a dry air mass, so the chance of this happening is small.

Another shot of showers occurs late on Tuesday, after a mass of cloud develops at midday. These will be scattered across southern Alberta, while central Alberta braces for the heaviest in the province through Tuesday and Wednesday. It's likely sticking as rain, this time.

Calgary runs another shot early Wednesday. This could result in a couple of millimetres, with a chance the setup evolves into a more consistent rain pattern. This'll take a bit more verification to finalize, but note the daytime high and overnight low through Wednesday; that one, for now, avoids potential for snow.

YOUR FIVE-DAY CALGARY FORECAST:

Tonight

Some cloud, low 4 C

Tuesday

Building cloud, p.m. showers

Daytime high: 14 C

Evening: cloudy, low 5 C

Wednesday

Mainly cloudy, chance of a.m. showers

Daytime high: 13 C

Evening: cloudy, low 4 C

Thursday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 13 C

Evening: some cloud, low 1 C

Friday

Mainly cloudy, mixed precipitation (mostly rain)

Daytime high: 10 C

Evening: early evening scattered showers, clearing, low 2 C

Saturday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 12 C

Evening: overnight scattered showers, low 4 C

Today's pic of the day is called "Sculptor in Training" from Trevor (and Murph)

Viewer Trevor's photo of Murph next to a Blue Jays snowman in Calgary following a spring snowstorm.

We love to see your pictures of weather, wildlife, and pets – submit your photos here, email me here, or tweet them over.