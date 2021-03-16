CALGARY -- Wind aloft with a westerly tilt will drive in temperatures well above seasonal, and we stay that way!

Let's start with a look four days (96 hours) out. I've circled a few areas on this upper chart.

First, the orange circle in the bottom left. Those are low-pressure areas that re-formed a little further out in the Pacific, but were in that green circle previously. All-in-all, this helps wind aloft cross that yellow area with a westerly or southwesterly tilt, which brings in warm, dry air for a few days. After a morning with wind chills in the negative double digits, we bounce back, and we stay bounced back!

The exceptionally long-range forecast (which requires one to be cautious with confidence) continues to show lamb-like activity, with little to no signs a lion is on the way. As with all spring seasons, there is always room for another snow event…

Your five-day:

Today:

Sunny

Daytime high: 9 C

Evening: mainly clear, low -4 C

Wednesday:

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 11 C

Evening: mainly clear, low -1 C

Thursday:

Sunny

Daytime high: 14 C

Evening: mainly clear, low 4 C

Friday:

Sunny

Daytime high: 11 C

Evening: mainly clear, low -3 C

Saturday:

Sunny

Daytime high: 9 C

Evening: mainly clear, low -1 C

I may have gone overboard on photos today, due to the shorter article. Ah, well!

Emily was out in Canmore and sent this one over:

Natasha got a great shot of the mountains, too:

Warren, our final shot, also took in some of those beautiful cloud-stacks, called lenticular clouds!

Amy wasn't just spotting contrails, but the return of geese!

…And lastly, Tony brings us another fantastic shot of downtown.

You can submit your weather photos here, or email me: Kevin Stanfield



