Warm days, cool nights and flurry potential in Calgary to end March

Northern wind is a dominant force for much of tomorrow, and with it, we're anticipating another change in conditions.

Late in the afternoon, we're hit with a cold front, which likely pushes gusts to the mid 50 km/h range; we can expect our temperatures to "plunge" to a docile -4 C. There's even a slight chance for flurries overnight. Tuesday will take care of them, however, with mainly sunny conditions and ongoing melting temperatures. As with last week, Wednesday is the main attraction; we'll strive to shove back to the mid-teens, if for a day, because another spate of cooler air breaks through and brings with it a second chance for flurries.

There remains a remote chance for flurries to linger through parts of our below-seasonal Thursday – temperatures will likely wait a while to kick back to consistent double-digits.

Another note: No period of showers (rain or snow) in our five-day forecast move the precipitation needle all that much.

YOUR FIVE-DAY CALGARY FORECAST

Today

Mainly cloudy, chance of late aft. showers, flurries

Daytime high: 8 C

Evening: late snow, then some cloud, low -4 C

Tuesday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 9 C

Evening: some cloud, low -6 C

Wednesday

Building cloud, p.m. showers

Daytime high: 14 C

Evening: overnight showers, chance of flurries, low -2 C

Thursday

Partly cloudy, chance of scattered flurries

Daytime high: 4 C

Evening: some cloud, low -3 C

Friday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 7 C

Evening: some cloud, low 1 C

