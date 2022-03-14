Warm, dry days ahead in Calgary

It's something of a tricky article to lengthen when the most contentious point of the article becomes that west wind, but here we are! Gusts at 40 km/h and up to 55 km/h are expected today and tomorrow before they taper to the 40 km/h marker Wednesday, with our seasonal normal temperature beaten out by at least 5 C each day in the cycle. Gusts could also hit warning levels in the Pincher Creek and Cardston regions for the afternoon.

Early-morning mist will continue until the sun comes up in parts of the city, as evaporated moisture from the weekend – mainly from melted snow– lingers near the surface and saturates. This has been occurring since yesterday evening.

With a solid line of moisture shoving into the western slopes of the Rockies, those who are pressure-sensitive may deal with the regular symptoms for the next couple of days, as well. Below is our GOES-16 IR imagery of that moisture, which tracks water and ice; plenty still lingers near the surface as that layer of mist.

GOES-16 IR imaging March 14

We can call the back two days of the week the "calmer ones", though expect little change when it comes to the cycle of warmth we’ve generated. We'll still be above normal, we'll just bring the sun out more, and the wind up less.

YOUR FIVE-DAY CALGARY FORECAST:

Today

Mainly cloudy, west wind gusts 40-55 km/h

Daytime high: 13 C

Evening: some cloud, low 1 C

Tuesday

Partly cloudy, windy afternoon

Daytime high: 13 C

Evening: some cloud, low -1 C

Wednesday

Partly cloudy, windy afternoon

Daytime high: 11 C

Evening: some cloud, low -1 C

Thursday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 10 C

Evening: some cloud, low 0 C

Friday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 10 C

Evening: some cloud, low -1 C

Onai captured Friday morning's sunrise from along Heritage Drive in the city's southeast.

