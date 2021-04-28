CALGARY -- The only major shake-up from yesterday's projected conditions is (once again) ongoing reductions in the expected rainfall this weekend.

Initially, we were focused on getting 10-15 millimetres of rain, beginning midday Saturday and carrying forward into Sunday. Now, we'll be lucky for scattered showers on Saturday, with Sunday largely clear. This bodes well for many outdoorsy-types, but not so well for farmers, gardeners and, quite possibly, firefighters.

We're into a ridge of high pressure tomorrow and Friday, which builds up our wind to the 40s or 50s with a westerly component. When that high pressure fully cycles in, we're looking straight at the 20 C region here in Calgary.

Alas, it is dry, and will continue to stay dry (Who still says 'alas'?). Late yesterday morning Alberta Fire Bans expanded its scope, and resumed the ban in Rocky View County. Full information on what these bans translate to can be found here.

Your five-day forecast:

Today:

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 17 C

Evening: some cloud, low 7 C

Thursday:

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 21 C

Evening: mainly clear, low 7 C

Friday:

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 21 C

Evening: mainly clear, low 6 C

Saturday:

Partly cloudy, scattered afternoon showers

Daytime high: 14 C

Evening: ongoing showers, low 3 C

Sunday:

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 16 C

Evening: mainly clear, low 1 C

A huge thanks to Mike and Ron, who both sent in magnificent new photos of the 'supermoonset' (it's a word, just go with me on this).

