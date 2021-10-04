Warm in Calgary for a couple days!

CALGARY -

Our leading element this forecast is a deepening (strengthening) 500 mb trough along the Pacific coast. As this gets stronger, it's dropping itself further south, which will be pressing moisture further north.

This is good news for Calgary!

We'll get caught up beneath westerly wind aloft for a couple of days; that'll affect cloud direction, then wind out of the southeast will bring in some blustery weather at the surface, but it'll stay dry. And that's also good news for Calgary. As that trough drops itself through, it'll shove snow into west-central and northern Alberta.

Last week's forecast models aligned it our way – this bodes well!

YOUR FIVE-DAY FORECAST

Today:

Partly cloudy, breezy

Daytime high: 19 C

Evening: mainly clear, low 6 C

Tuesday:

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 24 C

Evening: cloudy periods, low 9 C

Wednesday:

Mainly cloudy

Daytime high: 18 C

Evening: clearing, low 3 C

Thursday:

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 13 C

Evening: clear, low 1 C

Friday:

Mainly cloudy

Daytime high: 12 CEvening: mainly clear, low 1 C

