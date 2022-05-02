Warm in Calgary for the next few days

North of us, a wee wave of showers is banding along by Cold Lake this morning. Tonight, a second line will activate along the northern foothills in our province. Central Alberta will run another shot of showers Wednesday, and that about does it for precipitation until we reach the weekend.

What this means for the local forecast: a whole lot of warmth. The entirety of the Calgary five-day will find itself above seasonal, much of which occurs under fair conditions. Monday and Tuesday are benign weather-wise, with a mix of sun and cloud. Wednesday and Thursday, take everything I just said, and mix in gusts in the 40s.

Friday will shy away from the 20s, but we’ll still see an above-seasonal approach to the weekend, and then, as one would expect, we enter into a few periods of heavy cloud with showers Saturday and Sunday.

YOUR FIVE-DAY CALGARY FORECAST

Today

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 16 C

Evening: some cloud, low 7 C

Tuesday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 20 C

Evening: mostly cloudy, low 4 C

Wednesday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 21 C

Evening: some cloud, low 8 C

Thursday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 21 C

Evening: shower risk, low 6 C

Friday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 17 C

Evening: clearing, low 6 C

Today's pic of the day was sent by Richard, who spotted some brand new baby bunnies with mom!

