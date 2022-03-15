Warm in Calgary through the work week

The gust forecast has pared back slightly, but we'll still likely end up with gusts in the 50 km/h range. Yesterday on-air, I said we'd be carbon-copying yesterday into today. That's exactly how this plays out. Gusts in the 50s here, and in the 80s for the foothills. As a neat aside, thanks to a steady wave of instability, seconds of the higher-elevated foothills could see thundersnow this afternoon.

The early-morning chance for rain or freezing ran didn't pan, and our overnight temperature as of this writing has yet to dip below freezing.

Temperature-wise, we have very little in the way of fluctuation over the next several days. Wind conditions will calm by St. Patrick's Day

That Sunday forecast is coming up quick, and the wave of cooler air that's expected is now opening the door for some showers, which could become snow later in the day. Still, it’s Tuesday – we have plenty of time to sort that out.

YOUR FIVE-DAY CALGARY FORECAST:

Today

Partly cloudy, windy afternoon

Daytime high: 13 C

Evening: some cloud, low -1 C

Wednesday

Partly cloudy, windy afternoon

Daytime high: 10 C

Evening: some cloud, low -1 C

Thursday

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 11 C

Evening: mainly clear, low -2 C

Friday

Sunny

Daytime high: 10 C

Evening: clear, low -1 C

Saturday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 11 C

Evening: some cloud, low -1 C

Richard sent along a photograph of the Bow River in a rather peaceful state. This was taken before the melt, too – I wonder what it looks like today?

We love to see your pictures