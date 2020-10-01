CALGARY -- We’re finally falling beneath our high-pressure ridge, but there comes with that a caveat; we’re facing some U.S. wildfire smoke potential today!

The first image is from 6 p.m. yesterday to 6 p.m. today, and the second image shows 6 p.m. today until 6 p.m. tomorrow. While the smoke above us could be hazy at times, its surface impacts are largely minimal through the province, as the majority of smoke will be aloft.

Beyond this hazy layer on high, enjoy our first day of October! We’re well above average for this one, and staying above the norm thereafter.

Here’s the five-day forecast:

Today:

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 23C

Evening: mainly clear, low 7C

Tomorrow:

Sunny

Daytime high: 18C

Evening: some cloud. low 6C

Saturday:

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 19C

Evening: clear, low 8C

Sunday:

PM showers

Daytime high: 19C

Evening: clear, low 8C

Monday:

Sunny

Daytime high: 21C

Evening: clear, low 9C

Wade captured this beautiful sunset! Thanks for sending, Wade!

