Warm start to October and potential wildfire haze
Published Thursday, October 1, 2020 6:36AM MDT
CALGARY -- We’re finally falling beneath our high-pressure ridge, but there comes with that a caveat; we’re facing some U.S. wildfire smoke potential today!
The first image is from 6 p.m. yesterday to 6 p.m. today, and the second image shows 6 p.m. today until 6 p.m. tomorrow. While the smoke above us could be hazy at times, its surface impacts are largely minimal through the province, as the majority of smoke will be aloft.
Beyond this hazy layer on high, enjoy our first day of October! We’re well above average for this one, and staying above the norm thereafter.
Here’s the five-day forecast:
Today:
- Partly cloudy
- Daytime high: 23C
- Evening: mainly clear, low 7C
Tomorrow:
- Sunny
- Daytime high: 18C
- Evening: some cloud. low 6C
Saturday:
- Mainly sunny
- Daytime high: 19C
- Evening: clear, low 8C
Sunday:
- PM showers
- Daytime high: 19C
- Evening: clear, low 8C
Monday:
- Sunny
- Daytime high: 21C
- Evening: clear, low 9C
Wade captured this beautiful sunset! Thanks for sending, Wade!
