CALGARY -- The conversation started last week: What would we find on the other side of that high-pressure ridge, which dropped heat warnings across the prairies and, to the moment of this writing, has migrated those warnings (and that heat!) into the Maritimes?

Next came a low-pressure area that worked well to our northeast and is presently over northern Manitoba. What follows has a bit more staying power, though not with conditions many find desirable for mid-August.

Today is the exception to the rule, with westerly wind early helping us out. As this next trough whips by, we’ll experience a significant cool-off starting Tuesday and conditions will stay that way. Your new seasonal high is 23C and we’re not getting back to that marker until at least Saturday. That means single-digit low temperatures, with high teen-low 20s warmth.

Tomorrow afternoon could develop into severe weather in a few areas, likely past Calgary as the required energy would need to culminate, and likely won’t, before it pushes east. That notwithstanding, Calgary could get into that storm before it passes by.

Here’s the five-day forecast:

Monday

Mainly sunny, chance for afternoon showers

Daytime high: 25C

Evening: mainly clear, low 10C

Tuesday

Partly cloudy, chance for afternoon storms

Daytime high: 20C

Evening: some cloud, low 7C

Wednesday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 19C

Evening: some cloud, low 8C

Thursday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 20C

Evening: some cloud, low 8C

Friday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 17C

Evening: some cloud, low 8C

Mary caught this great shot of the storms moving north of Drumheller Saturday.

