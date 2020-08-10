Advertisement
Warm start to the week but cooler conditions on tap
CALGARY -- The conversation started last week: What would we find on the other side of that high-pressure ridge, which dropped heat warnings across the prairies and, to the moment of this writing, has migrated those warnings (and that heat!) into the Maritimes?
Next came a low-pressure area that worked well to our northeast and is presently over northern Manitoba. What follows has a bit more staying power, though not with conditions many find desirable for mid-August.
Today is the exception to the rule, with westerly wind early helping us out. As this next trough whips by, we’ll experience a significant cool-off starting Tuesday and conditions will stay that way. Your new seasonal high is 23C and we’re not getting back to that marker until at least Saturday. That means single-digit low temperatures, with high teen-low 20s warmth.
Tomorrow afternoon could develop into severe weather in a few areas, likely past Calgary as the required energy would need to culminate, and likely won’t, before it pushes east. That notwithstanding, Calgary could get into that storm before it passes by.
Here’s the five-day forecast:
Monday
- Mainly sunny, chance for afternoon showers
- Daytime high: 25C
- Evening: mainly clear, low 10C
Tuesday
- Partly cloudy, chance for afternoon storms
- Daytime high: 20C
- Evening: some cloud, low 7C
Wednesday
- Partly cloudy
- Daytime high: 19C
- Evening: some cloud, low 8C
Thursday
- Partly cloudy
- Daytime high: 20C
- Evening: some cloud, low 8C
Friday
- Partly cloudy
- Daytime high: 17C
- Evening: some cloud, low 8C
Mary caught this great shot of the storms moving north of Drumheller Saturday.
