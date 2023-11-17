Warm temperatures and potential for northern lights over the weekend

Double-digit temperatures will last through the weekend, but expect a cool-down to start next week.

Let’s start off with the details for Saturday. At 8 a.m., expect a temperature of 1C. In the afternoon, we should get back into the teens. It will be windy again, with gusts out of the west at 40 km/hr at times.

Calgary weather day planner for Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023.

Whether it is golfing, skiing, putting up the Christmas lights, or running errands, enjoy your warm weekend.

The long-term temperature trend is looking very different than what we have been getting for most of November.

We will remain in the double digits for Sunday, but we will be much cooler on Monday. We may bounce back for Tuesday as we clip the northern edge of a ridge of high pressure, but by Wednesday, we will struggle to get above freezing.

We will likely see some snow then too – similar to the last little burst of winter we had this week. After Wednesday, we are looking at a long stretch of daytime highs below the freezing mark.

Calgary five-day forecast for Nov. 18-22.

If you are a night owl and want to enjoy the mild weather, there is the annual Leonid meteor shower on Saturday night.

Calgary Aurora expert Chris Ratzlaff also said there is a good chance of seeing the Northern Lights on Sunday evening.

There is a 40% chance of northern lights on Sunday night.

Skies are forecasted to be mostly clear for both nights so enjoy.

Our viewer, Jane had fun golfing at Fox Hollow. When her ball hit the fairway, it turned into a snowball.

Our viewer Jane's golf ball turned into a snowball while golfing at Fox Hollow this week.

That’s golfing this November in Calgary! Thanks, Jane.