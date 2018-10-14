The warm seasonal temperatures have returned in the City of Calgary and it’s expected to get even warmer over the next five days, a welcome change to the sudden chill and snowfall of winter.

Calgarians of all ages were out on Sunday enjoying the return of fall weather, including many people participating in a marathon event to help children with heart defects.

Organizers with the Heart Beats Children’s Society say they had their eye stuck to the forecast for the past few days to make sure that conditions were good enough to proceed with the day’s festivities.

“This is our ninth year and every year we have a sunny day. We always look forward to that and it’s great,” said Cindy Castillo with the group.

Other people were also out trying to beat a rush on trying to wash away the memories of October’s cold and snowy start.

“It’s the start of a beautiful week, so why not,” said Brett Morden who was out washing his car on Sunday. “You just chip away at it when you can, when it’s like this.”

Officials at WinSport say that the weather was perfect for their first-ever ski and ice open house, an event that offered a lot of their old rental snowboards, bikes and ski equipment for sale.

“It’s several hundred dollars off a new set, so you can outfit your kids with a pair of skis or boots for way under $100, so really it was rock-bottom prices for people,” says Dale Oviatt with WinSport.

Oviatt says that a lot of people were excited about the early start to the winter season.

“When you look at it, we didn’t have a great summer, we had no fall, so I was quite surprised to see people so excited about winter.”

Now, while the warm temperature are nice, he says that staff will be looking for the colder temperatures to hang around now so they can get things going for the winter as soon as possible.

“Minus two or colder is better and we love it when it gets to -15 or -20 for a week because they we can get all the snow we need. So, for sure, the colder the better.”

He says that typically the hills are ready around the first or second week of November.

(With files from Ina Sidhu)