Warm this weekend in Calgary, just 1 more cool day to go!

CALGARY -

Tomorrow is nothing new. We dealt with it plenty of times this summer; we dealt with the promise of a large bloom of heat… but it seemed there was always a lull on the lead-up. That's the story Thursday.

It'll be a cool one, with our high of -7 C around 10 degrees below seasonal. Thankfully, the ridge of high pressure that aims to knock our temperature back to a warmer place is already starting to set in. It won't warm us up yet, but it will have an effect on wind speed, keeping things light and airy throughout the day, and preventing any major midday wind chill. It remains prudent to note that we'll cope with -20 wind chill to start the morning commute.

Afterward, it's a recovery process to the high. The ridge will pop our temperatures toward – I can't believe I get to say this – a possible double-digit high for next week. West wind may be involved, and those who are pressure-sensitive may not have the perfect time… all the same, fair days are just around the corner.

YOUR FIVE-DAY CALGARY FORECAST:

Thursday

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: -7 C

Evening: mainly clear, low -12 C

Friday

Sunny

Daytime high: 1 C

Evening: clear, low -3 C

Saturday

Sunny

Daytime high: 4 C

Evening: clear, low -1 C

Sunday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 5 C

Evening: some cloud, low -1 C

Monday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 10 C

Evening: some cloud, low 1 C

Yesterday's flurries didn’t amount to much, but the sky was pretty ominous for a while – Marlene in Keoma caught it here.

Viewer Marlene captured this shot of ominous clouds near Keoma, just east of Calgary, on Wednesday.

Submit your weather photos here to see them featured in our article, and perhaps even as the pic of the day during our News at Six! You can also share on Twitter, or to our Instagram at @CTVCalgaryWeather.