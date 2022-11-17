Warm this weekend in Calgary, just 1 more cool day to go!
Hey look, a tweet.
Tomorrow is nothing new. We dealt with it plenty of times this summer; we dealt with the promise of a large bloom of heat… but it seemed there was always a lull on the lead-up. That's the story Thursday.
It'll be a cool one, with our high of -7 C around 10 degrees below seasonal. Thankfully, the ridge of high pressure that aims to knock our temperature back to a warmer place is already starting to set in. It won't warm us up yet, but it will have an effect on wind speed, keeping things light and airy throughout the day, and preventing any major midday wind chill. It remains prudent to note that we'll cope with -20 wind chill to start the morning commute.
Afterward, it's a recovery process to the high. The ridge will pop our temperatures toward – I can't believe I get to say this – a possible double-digit high for next week. West wind may be involved, and those who are pressure-sensitive may not have the perfect time… all the same, fair days are just around the corner.
YOUR FIVE-DAY CALGARY FORECAST:
Thursday
- Mainly sunny
- Daytime high: -7 C
- Evening: mainly clear, low -12 C
Friday
- Sunny
- Daytime high: 1 C
- Evening: clear, low -3 C
Saturday
- Sunny
- Daytime high: 4 C
- Evening: clear, low -1 C
Sunday
- Partly cloudy
- Daytime high: 5 C
- Evening: some cloud, low -1 C
Monday
- Partly cloudy
- Daytime high: 10 C
- Evening: some cloud, low 1 C
Yesterday's flurries didn’t amount to much, but the sky was pretty ominous for a while – Marlene in Keoma caught it here.
Viewer Marlene captured this shot of ominous clouds near Keoma, just east of Calgary, on Wednesday.
Submit your weather photos here to see them featured in our article, and perhaps even as the pic of the day during our News at Six! You can also share on Twitter, or to our Instagram at @CTVCalgaryWeather.
Calgary Top Stories
-
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Warm this weekend in Calgary, just 1 more cool day to go!
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
2 Russians, 1 Ukrainian convicted of murders in 2014 downing of MH17
A Dutch court on Thursday convicted two Russians and a pro-Moscow Ukrainian separatist in absentia of the murders of 298 people who died in the 2014 downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 over Ukraine and sentenced them to life imprisonment.
Canadian commander says NATO battle group in Latvia could beat back Russian attack
The Canadian officer commanding a NATO battle group in Latvia says Russian forces would be routed if they dared launch an attack against Canadian troops and their allies stationed in the Baltic country on Russia's western border.
After exchange, China calls Canada's manner 'condescending'
A Chinese spokesperson on Thursday accused Canada of acting in a 'condescending manner' following a testy exchange between President Xi Jinping and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau that underscores the depths to which the bilateral relationship has fallen.
Remains found in Prince George, B.C., park belong to woman killed 32 years ago, police say
Mounties in Prince George, B.C., say human remains found in a park in the city in October have been identified as those of a woman killed more than 30 years ago.
Canadians have lost more than $131 billion investing in cannabis companies: firm
Canadians who invested in cannabis companies have lost more than $131 billion, according to data collected by law firm Miller Thomson, which calculated the total losses of 183 publicly traded and licenced cannabis producers.
What home prices are Canadians searching for most?
After reaching its peak in February, the average price of a home in Canada has dropped by more than $170,000. Despite this, most online searches among Canadian homebuyers are for properties that cost well below the national average. CTVNews.ca has compiled a list of homes currently on the market for less than $600,000.
What causes lake-effect snow?
It takes just the right conditions to produce lake-effect snow, but when they come together, it creates some of the most extreme winter weather found anywhere on the planet. Perfectly blue skies can turn to a blinding snow storm in minutes, producing snow amounts that will bury your ruler in a couple hours.
Deal allowing Ukrainian grain exports extended for 120 days
A wartime agreement that allowed grain exports from Ukraine to resume and helped temper rising global food prices will be extended by 120 days, the United Nations and other parties to the deal said Thursday, a move welcomed by financial markets.
'Visibility will drop to near zero' in parts of New York state getting hammered with lake-effect snow
Parts of New York state are getting walloped Thursday by a snowstorm that could shut down roads and paralyze cities for days.
Edmonton
-
Smith moving ahead with promised AHS overhaul based on directions to health minister
Premier Danielle Smith has outlined her expectations for health care in Alberta in a mandate letter to the health minister.
-
'Life-changing event' occurred before woman was shot, Edmonton police say in plea for info
Kelsey Ouellette experienced a 'life-changing event' months before she was shot dead in central Edmonton, investigators have revealed, pleading for anyone with information about the event to come forward.
-
Moore's first career hat trick leads the way as Kings defeat struggling Oilers 3-1
Trevor Moore owned the stat sheet on Wednesday night, recording his first career hat trick as the Los Angeles Kings defeated the struggling Edmonton Oilers 3-1.
Vancouver
-
A billion-dollar fix: The cost of repairing B.C. highways after the 2021 floods
Permanent repairs to B.C.'s highways after last November's disastrous floods are expected to cost $1 billion.
-
Remains found in Prince George, B.C., park belong to woman killed 32 years ago, police say
Mounties in Prince George, B.C., say human remains found in a park in the city in October have been identified as those of a woman killed more than 30 years ago.
-
Pilot in Ontario plane crash that killed 2 B.C. fugitives was not qualified, TSB says
The pilot of a small plane that crashed in Northern Ontario in April -- killing everyone aboard, including two men wanted for murder in B.C. -- was not qualified to fly in the conditions present that night, according to the Transportation Safety Board.
Atlantic
-
Section of Highway 102 near Fall River closed due to three-vehicle collision
A section of Highway 102 near Fall River, N.S., is expected to remain closed for most of the day after a three-vehicle collision early Thursday morning.
-
'I can't stop crying': Cape Breton woman whose brother died following ER visit wants answers
Valerie Bobbett is demanding answers after her brother died following a visit to the Cape Breton Regional Hospital’s emergency department in Sydney, N.S.
-
Newfoundland's fishing towns were built to survive, but Fiona changed the game
For generations, Cory Munden's family has been building and living on the same piece of oceanside land in the southwestern Newfoundland town of Port aux Basques.
Vancouver Island
-
Several dogs get sick after eating dead humpback whale on B.C. coast
Fisheries and Oceans Canada is warning pet owners to steer clear of a dead humpback whale that was discovered along B.C.'s coast earlier this month.
-
Province being hit by start of bad respiratory season, but no mask mandate coming
B.C.'s top doctor says the provinces is entering the respiratory season, with COVID, flus, RSV and colds hitting people of all ages – but especially kids – hard.
-
'Extremely scary': Experts provide safety tips for kids after attempted abduction in Langford
A community is on edge after an abduction attempt in the parking lot of the Shoppers Drug Mart at the West Shore Town Centre in Langford, B.C., on Monday night.
Toronto
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Ontario Health Minister Sylvia Jones makes an announcement
Ontario Health Minister Sylvia Jones is set to make an announcement later this morning about “improving health infrastructure” in the province.
-
Strike deadline inches closer for Ontario education workers after talks break down
Ontario education workers are a day closer to a possible strike after talks with the government broke down yet again.
-
Two Ontario men arrested after 16 puppies rescued from 'horrendous living conditions'
Sixteen puppies have been rescued from "horrendous living conditions" and two men have been arrested after an animal cruelty investigation in Markham, Ont.
Montreal
-
Quebec man charged with terrorism, planning to overthrow Haitian government
The RCMP say a 51-year-old Quebec man has been charged with planning a terrorist act to overthrow the Haitian government of Jovenel Moïse.
-
'Time to reunite with our good habits': Masks strongly recommended again in Quebec
Quebec's health minister is strongly recommending people wear masks in public as the province battles a 'spicy cocktail' of viruses overwhelming hospitals: COVID-19, influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). The measure is not obligatory and the recommendation does not extend to schools and daycares.
-
'We have truly lost a beautiful soul': Quebec woman, 22, who sought experimental treatment dies of cancer
Less than two weeks after being airlifted home to Montreal from a cancer treatment centre in Texas, 22-year-old Maria Muscari died Wednesday morning.
Ottawa
-
Strike deadline inches closer for Ontario education workers after talks break down
Ontario education workers are a day closer to a possible strike after talks with the government broke down yet again.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Ontario Health Minister Sylvia Jones makes an announcement
Ontario Health Minister Sylvia Jones is set to make an announcement later this morning about “improving health infrastructure” in the province.
-
Day one for Ottawa's new top cop
Eric Stubbs becomes chief of the Ottawa Police Service nearly four weeks after the Ottawa Police Services Board appointed him on Oct. 21
Kitchener
-
St. Mary's Hospital cancels some elective surgeries, limits ER visitors
St. Mary's General Hospital in Kitchener says it is canceling some elective surgeries this week, due in part to a high number of admissions to the emergency department.
-
Man charged with murder after stabbing in Kitchener
30-year-old Dylon Moreira has been charged with first-degree murder after a stabbing that sent three people, including a seven-year-old girl, to hospital.
-
Police say firearm brandished during fight involving 20 youths in Kitchener
Waterloo regional police are investigating a fight they say involved around 20 youths.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon council selects Midtown as site for future arena
Saskatoon’s city council selected the Midtown Shopping Centre North Parking Lot as the site of the future arena, during a special meeting on Wednesday.
-
Lawyers make closing arguments in child abuse trial
The reliability of testimony from three kids involved in a child abuse case was at the centre of closing arguments.
-
'I almost dropped my jaw on the floor': Cost of lettuce putting some Saskatoon restaurants in a crunch
A lack of imports of romaine and iceberg lettuce from California is causing some businesses in Canada, including Saskatoon, to make tough decisions
Northern Ontario
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Ont. Auditor General expected to release report on Laurentian University
As Laurentian University in Sudbury creeps closer to emerging from insolvency, the Ontario auditor general is expected to release her full report Thursday on what led to the unprecedented move by a publicly-funded Canadian institution.
-
Georgian Bay snow squalls could see some areas getting up to two-feet of snow
Environment Canada says conditions are favourable for lake-effect snow squalls off Georgian Bay today through Sunday.
-
Remains found in Prince George, B.C., park belong to woman killed 32 years ago, police say
Mounties in Prince George, B.C., say human remains found in a park in the city in October have been identified as those of a woman killed more than 30 years ago.
Winnipeg
-
Family questions response to 911 call made by Winnipeg man who later died by suicide
A Winnipeg man who died by suicide earlier this month called 911 hours earlier, leaving his family questioning whether the system is equipped to triage calls from people in a mental health crisis to connect them with the appropriate care.
-
Retired Winnipeg high school football coach excited to see three former players in Grey Cup
This year's Grey Cup will feature three former Winnipeg high school football players and their old coach will get to see them all play.
-
Three hospitalized in early-morning fire: police
Winnipeg police say three people were taken to hospital after an early-morning fire broke out at a Manitoba Housing complex Thursday.
Regina
-
'We have a problem': Lack of mental health and addiction supports and resources causing major issues in Yorkton
As Saskatchewan’s government touts its record-level funding for mental health and addictions within the province, one area may be left behind.
-
Keith Urban, Tim McGraw and Jon Pardi will headline Country Thunder Saskatchewan 2023
Keith Urban, Tim McGraw and Jon Pardi will be the headline performers for Country Thunder Saskatchewan in July 2023.
-
Here are the Grey Cup Festival events taking place on Thursday
The 109th Grey Cup Festival is in full swing on Thursday with more than a handful of events taking place.