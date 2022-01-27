Warm through Sunday… then we drop back to winter

Here's the ridge!

Sunny days are ahead. Gusts in the 40 km/h range are expected out of the west today, which adds to our warming trend. Cloud builds up this evening, not that it leads to much! We're days away from snowfall potential, as reasonably fair weather continues for a few days.

Through the weekend, high pressure holds, with Friday afternoon wind speeds potentially hitting 60 km/h – this will again be west wind, and that’s reflected in our high temperatures below. Saturday and Sunday are calmer as wind and temperature go. Still, they're well above the norm.

Here's another piece of good news for many: as of yesterday, we're starting to see a gain of at least three minutes of daylight per day!

…which is a perfect transition to end the month on. After we reach the high mid-afternoon Sunday, our temperature falls, and doesn't stop falling until Tuesday morning. Monday's daytime high will happen right at sunrise. Periods of flurries will likely accompany this downtrend.

YOUR FIVE-DAY FORECAST

Thursday

Sunny

Daytime high 7 C

Evening: mainly clear, low -2 C

Friday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high 10 C

Evening: some cloud, low -1 C

Saturday

Mainly sunny

Daytime high 8 C

Evening: mainly clear, low 0 C

Sunday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high 7 C

Evening: mainly clear, low -3 C

Monday

Mainly cloudy, periods of snow, downtrend

Daytime high -3 C

Evening: mainly clear, low -13 C

Today's photo of the day was taken by Greg near Chauvin and sent in by Colleen:

What a sun pillar! These happen when a bright light source (even streetlights can make this happen) reflect through hexagonal ice crystals in the earth's atmosphere.

