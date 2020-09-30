CALGARY -- Pleasant, yet mild conditions persist today. Short articles usually bode well for our forecast!

We’re starting to fall under the upper ridge of high pressure but surface cooling was a trend Tuesday night. That means that temperatures have taken a dip for us and will not recover by end-of-day to that seasonal normal of 16C. Early showers will also play their part though total accumulations were very light, not topping 1 mm in most spots.

Past today that high pressure setup will be working itself back in but before then, we’ll experience that clarity high pressure brings as early as this evening. While that bodes well for our high temperatures tomorrow, overnight low temperatures may fall into the Frost Advisory risk zone through central Alberta, cascading southward.

Here’s the five-day forecast:

Today:

Early showers, then clearing

Daytime high: 13C

Evening: mainly clear, low 4C

Tomorrow:

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 20C

Evening: some cloud. low 7C

Friday:

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 18C

Evening: clear, low 4C

Saturday:

Mostly sunny

Daytime high: 19C

Evening: clear, low 10C

Sunday:

Mostly sunny

Daytime high: 19C

Evening: clear, low 8C

The photo of the day credit goes to Rosemarie for this beautiful skyline shot yesterday evening.

You can submit your weather photos here.