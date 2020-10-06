CALGARY -- Today would be quite lovely, if not for that ongoing upper air billowing smoke and ash toward us.

As of this writing, Calgary’s Air Quality Health Index is sitting in the Low margin. We may push into the Moderate by end-of-day thanks to this wildfire in the M.D. of Bighorn.

You can expect updates throughout the day courtesy of that second link.

Our forecast for the day will be subject to change if smoke thickens at all over the city.

As of right now, we’re expecting off-and-on cloud, as multiple disturbances are expected to ripple through the northern reaches of Alberta, which will occasionally attempt to crest by us; yesterday’s low-lying fog won’t be matched for a while, with dew point temps today well away from our base temperature. In other words, it should remain drier than Steven Wright for a bit, though a few sprinklings of rain are possible as those bands try pushing in – they will largely get absorbed by our dry layer of air.

Here’s the five-day forecast:

Today:

Partly cloudy, some smoke

Daytime high: 21C

Evening: some cloud, low 6C

Tomorrow:

Mostly sunny

Daytime high: 15C

Evening: clear, low 7C

Thursday:

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 21C

Evening: mainly clear, low 7C

Friday:

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 17C

Evening: some cloud, low 10C

Saturday:

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 18C

Evening: clear, low 7C

Guy snapped this great photo for today’s pic of the day. Thanks, Guy!

You can submit your weather photos here.