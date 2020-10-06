Advertisement
Warm ways of late continue, wildfire smoke may thicken over Calgary
CALGARY -- Today would be quite lovely, if not for that ongoing upper air billowing smoke and ash toward us.
As of this writing, Calgary’s Air Quality Health Index is sitting in the Low margin. We may push into the Moderate by end-of-day thanks to this wildfire in the M.D. of Bighorn.
You can expect updates throughout the day courtesy of that second link.
Our forecast for the day will be subject to change if smoke thickens at all over the city.
As of right now, we’re expecting off-and-on cloud, as multiple disturbances are expected to ripple through the northern reaches of Alberta, which will occasionally attempt to crest by us; yesterday’s low-lying fog won’t be matched for a while, with dew point temps today well away from our base temperature. In other words, it should remain drier than Steven Wright for a bit, though a few sprinklings of rain are possible as those bands try pushing in – they will largely get absorbed by our dry layer of air.
Here’s the five-day forecast:
Today:
- Partly cloudy, some smoke
- Daytime high: 21C
- Evening: some cloud, low 6C
Tomorrow:
- Mostly sunny
- Daytime high: 15C
- Evening: clear, low 7C
Thursday:
- Partly cloudy
- Daytime high: 21C
- Evening: mainly clear, low 7C
Friday:
- Mainly sunny
- Daytime high: 17C
- Evening: some cloud, low 10C
Saturday:
- Partly cloudy
- Daytime high: 18C
- Evening: clear, low 7C
Guy snapped this great photo for today’s pic of the day. Thanks, Guy!
You can submit your weather photos here.