Warm weather weekend ahead as skiing season opens at many resorts

Winter weather in the Rockies has prompted some early season openings at local Alberta ski hills, at the same time the city of Calgary is heading into the warmest trend in two weeks.

On its website, Lake Louise announced the hill will open one week early with the season starting Friday, Nov. 3 at 9 a.m.

Banff Mt. Norquay is reporting 35 centimetres of new snow, and an opening date of Friday. Nakiska is kicking off their “preview weekend” Saturday and Sunday.

Meanwhile the city of Calgary and much of southern Alberta are heading into a weekend with daytime highs (mostly) in the high single digits and overnight lows above seasonal.

Daytime heating Thursday helped B.C. drivers after the day started with widespread mixed precipitation including freezing rain.

More rain and snow is expected to move in to the west coast Saturday.

Once again due to adiabatic processes, the bulk of Saturday’s precipitation should stay on the B.C. side of the Rockies, however some light - and at times mixed precipitation, is possible for southern Alberta.

The average daytime high in Calgary is just over 6C with lows of -6C. For four of the next five days, Calgary’s highs and lows will be warmer than that.

And a reminder that the clocks fall back on Saturday for Daylight Saving Time.