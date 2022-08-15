Warm week prompts wildfire concerns in Alberta

With temperatures expected to hover around the 30 C mark throughout much of Alberta for the rest of the week, the risk of wildfire is on the rise.

As of Monday morning, there were 35 active wildfires across Alberta, bringing this year's total to 819.

An interactive map showing all current wildfires in Alberta can be found here.

The Calgary Forest Area wildfire danger remains very high, meaning any existing fire permits are currently suspended.

Fire bans are also in effect for several communities, including Banff, Canmore, Three Hills, Rocky View County, Foothills County, Cypress County, and Lethbridge's River Valley.

All updated fire bans and restrictions can be viewed here.

The City of Calgary is also under a heat warning.

Meanwhile, in British Columbia, 149 wildfires were burning as of Monday morning, and 245 wildfires had been reported in a seven-day window.

To view active wildfires burning in B.C., click here.

Based on data in the National Forestry Database (NFD), more than 8,000 fires occur yearly and burn an average of over 2.1 million hectares nationwide.

Last year, wildfires burned up 4.3 million hectares of Canadian forest.

According to the NFD, lightning causes about 50 per cent of all fires but accounts for about 85 per cent of the annual area burned.